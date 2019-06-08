Montenegro fires coach for boycotting Kosovo game

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has fired national coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic after he boycotted a European Championship qualifier against Kosovo.

Tumbakovic did not turn up on Friday for the game, which Montenegro drew 1-1 in a dent to its hopes of reaching its first major tournament.

The Montenegro Football Association says its board voted unanimously to fire Tumbakovic for the “unpleasant surprise and violation of professional obligations defined in his contract.”

Tumbakovic is from Serbia, where state-controlled media has launched a campaign against Serbs playing in games with Kosovo, which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s statehood.

Two players from Montenegro’s team also boycotted Friday’s game.

