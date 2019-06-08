Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Keuchel’s first minor league start for Braves rained out

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Dallas Keuchel’s first start in the minors for the Atlanta Braves was rained out, meaning he’ll need to wait another day or two before taking the mound.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner was supposed to pitch Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett against Durham, but the game never began because of the weather. More rain was in the forecast Sunday.

Instead, Keuchel is likely to pitch Monday for Class A Rome in the South Atlantic League. The 31-year-old lefty is expected to throw 75 to 90 pitches.

Keuchel signed a one-year deal this week that pays him $13 million. The two-time All-Star went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for Houston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

