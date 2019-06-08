Former Tottenham defender Justin Edinburgh dies at age 49

Justin Edinburgh, the former Tottenham defender who guided Leyton Orient back into the English Football League as its manager last season, has died. He was 49.

Orient announced the death of Edinburgh on Saturday, five days after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy,” said Orient chairman Nigel Travis.

Edinburgh was a left back who made more than 250 appearances in a 10-year stay at Tottenham, winning the FA Cup in 1991 and the League Cup in 1999. He also played for Southend and Portsmouth.

Edinburgh started his managerial career in 2003, with spells at Billericay, Fisher Athletic, Grays Athletic, Rushden and Diamonds, Newport, Gillingham and Northampton in the non-league and lower leagues. He took over at Orient in November 2017, began an extensive rebuild and led the team to promotion.

“At a time when he should be celebrating the success of his team and preparing for the rewards of league football next season, he has been lost to the game and to his community too soon,” said Howard Wilkinson, the chairman of the League Managers Association.

