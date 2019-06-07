Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Willian to replace injured Neymar for Copa America

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has picked Willian to replace the injured Neymar for the Copa America.

The Chelsea forward will join the squad on Saturday before a friendly against Honduras in Porto Alegre. The South American tournament starts next Friday.

Willian has made 65 appearances for Brazil and scored eight goals.

Neymar injured his right ankle during a friendly against Qatar on Wednesday. Paris Saint-Germain said he has a “severe sprain of the outer lateral ligament.”

Neymar is also facing a rape allegation. He denies any wrongdoing.

