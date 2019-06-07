Willian to replace injured Neymar for Copa America

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has picked Willian to replace the injured Neymar for the Copa America.
The Chelsea forward will join the squad on Saturday before a friendly against Honduras in Porto Alegre. The South American tournament starts next Friday.
Willian has made 65 appearances for Brazil and scored eight goals.
Neymar injured his right ankle during a friendly against Qatar on Wednesday. Paris Saint-Germain said he has a “severe sprain of the outer lateral ligament.”
Neymar is also facing a rape allegation. He denies any wrongdoing.
___
