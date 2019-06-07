Update on the latest in sports:

NBA NEWS

Raptors rally past Warriors for 3-1 series lead

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ We could have a new NBA champion as early as Monday, and it would be a first-timer to boot.

The Toronto Raptors have a three-games-to-one lead in the finals after Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had a double-double in a 105-92 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Oakland. Leonard had 36 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who trailed by four before outscoring the Warriors 37-21 in the third quarter.

Leonard also was 5-for-9 from 3-point range for Toronto, which regained its long-range shooting stroke after going just 2-for-17 in the first half.

Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) came off the bench to deliver 20 points on 9-of-12 from the field in 22 minutes. Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) had 19 points to help the Raptors get within one victory of their first NBA crown.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson made a strong return after missing Game 3 with a strained left hamstring and scored 28 points with six 3-pointers in what might have been the final game after 47 seasons at Oracle Arena. Stephen Curry added 27 points for the two-time defending champs but shot just 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

Game 5 is Monday in Toronto.

NBA-NEWS

Bucks reward GM…NBA returning to Mexico next season

UNDATED _ The Milwaukee Bucks have signed general manager Jon Horst to a multiyear extension.

The Bucks are 104-60 in two seasons since Horst took over. Milwaukee went 60-22 this year for the NBA’s best record and the franchise’s first 60-win season since 1980-81. The Bucks also advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001, losing to the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals.

Horst is one of the front-runners for NBA executive of the year.

Also in the NBA:

_ The league says it will play two regular-season games in Mexico City during the upcoming season. The Mavericks will face the Pistons on Dec. 12 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, two days before the Suns take on the Spurs. The games will be the 29th and 30th in Mexico since 1992, the most in any country outside the United States and Canada.

MLB SCHEDULE

Hamels beats Cards after Cubs introduce Kimbrel

UNDATED (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs introduced their new closer on Friday before getting a strong performance from one of their veteran left-handers.

Cole Hamels struck out a season-high 10 while scattering three hits over eight innings of the Cubs’ fourth win in five games, 3-1 over the Cardinals. Harrison Bader was the only Cardinal to get into scoring position against Hamels with a second-inning double.

Hamels was coming off a tough loss at St. Louis in which he allowed an unearned run and two hits in seven innings.

Javier Báez put the Cubs ahead to stay with his third home run in five games, a two-run blast in the bottom of the first.

Victor Caratini doubled home a run and had two hits as Chicago spoiled the opener of the Redbirds’ 10-game road trip.

The victory came after the Cubs finally introduced newly-acquired closer Craig Kimbrel.

Kimbrel and the team worked out a three-year contract earlier this week, but the team didn’t announce it until after he passed his physical. Manager Joe Maddon says he thinks Kimbrel would be ready to pitch in about three weeks, which would follow a stint at Triple-A Iowa.

Kimbrel has spent the last eight seasons as a closer for the Braves, Padres and Red Sox, averaging 41.5 saves and leading his league in that category four times. He was 5-1 with 42 saves and a 2.74 ERA for Boston last season.

Elsewhere on the major league diamonds:

_ Brandon Woodruff tied a career high with 10 strikeouts over six innings as the Brewers ripped the Pirates, 10-4. Ryan Braun and Eric Thames each homered to help Milwaukee remain in a virtual tie with the Cubs for the NL Central lead. Yelich went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base for the Brewers, who are 11-2 this season when Woodruff starts.

_ Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer and Zach Eflin threw 6 1/3 innings as the Phillies doubled up the Reds, 4-2. Bruce opened the scoring with his fourth homer in four games since being acquired from the Mariners. Eflin gave up one earned run and four hits before Hector Neris picked up his 13th save in as many chances.

_ Mike Soroka (sah-ROH’-kah) lowered his ERA to 1.38 by scattering three hits while pitching one-run ball into the ninth inning of the Braves’ 7-1 thumping of the Marlins. Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. hit a score-settling homer off Jose Ureña and celebrated by tossing his bat over his shoulder. Acuna also had a one-hop RBI single off the fence against Ureña in the second, and a run-scoring single off Wei-Yin Chen in the fifth.

_ Antonio Senzatela limited the Mets to four hits over six innings of the Rockies’ 5-1 win at New York. The game featured a benches-clearing brawl in the eighth inning after Mets rookie Drew Gagnon (GAN’-yoh) hit Ian Desmond on the back with a pitch following homers from David Dahl and Daniel Murphy. The Rockies won for the 10th time in 12 games.

_ Kevin Cron smacked his first major league homer and David Peralta had a solo shot among his three hits in the Diamondbacks’ 8-2 romp over the Blue Jays. Merrill Kelly allowed one run and three hits in seven innings for his second straight victory. The Diamondbacks have won four of six since a five-game losing streak.

_ The Twins kept rolling as Mitch Garver went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and three RBIs in a 6-3 victory at Detroit. C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz also homered for Minnesota, and Marwin Gonzalez matched his career high with four hits as the Twins dealt the Tigers the 12th loss in their last 13 home games. Ryne Harper got his first career win after striking out the side in the seventh inning.

_ Carlos Santana’s tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning pushed the Indians past the Yankees, 5-2. Tyler Naquin (NAY’-kwihn) also went deep and Jason Kipnis had two RBIs to support Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak), who allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings for his first big league win. Losing pitcher Domingo Germán (hehr-MAHN’) was trying to become baseball’s first 10-game winner of the season.

_ The Red Sox’s four-game winning streak is over after Yonny Chirinos (YAH’-nee chih-REE’-nihs) pitched two-hit ball for eight scoreless innings of the Rays’ 5-1 victory at Boston. Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in four runs as Tampa Bay won its third in a row to get within a half-game of the AL East-leading Yankees. Ji-Man Choi also homered for the Rays.

_ The Astros pulled out a 4-3 win over the Orioles on an RBI double by Robinson Chirinos (chih-REE’-nohs) on the bottom of the 11th. Josh Reddick had a solo shot in the fifth before Tony Kemp tied it with a two-run homer later in the inning. Gerrit Cole spotted Baltimore an early 3-0 lead, but he struck out a season-high 14 over seven innings and leads the majors with 130 Ks.

_ Marcus Semien’s second homer of the night was a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the ninth inning of the Athletics’ 5-3 verdict over the Rangers. Brett Anderson cruised through five shutout innings on 58 pitches and three hits before Texas tagged him for three runs. Blake Treinen earned his 13th save by getting Elvis Andrus (AN’-drus) to hit into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

_ The Royals halted a six-game losing skid as Adalberto Mondesi (MAHN’-deh-see) had three hits and two RBIs in a 6-4 win against the White Sox. Mondesi’s third hit was an RBI single that broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh. Whit Merrifield was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Kansas City.

MLB-NEWS

Braves confirm Keuchel deal

UNDATED (AP) _ The Braves have confirmed that they have worked out a one-year contract with 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul).

Keuchel said in a conference call that he has been pitching seven innings in simulated games in Southern California. He’s scheduled to pitch Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Keuchel’s contract is for about $13 million. He went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts for the Astros last season before turning down a $17.9 million qualifying offer in November.

In other news from around the majors:

_ Yankees shortstop Didi Greorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) is back in the lineup after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Gregorius had two hits in Friday’s loss to the Indians in Cleveland.

_ The Rangers have acquired catcher Tim Federowicz (feh-DOHR’-uh-wihz) from the Indians for a player to be named or cash considerations. Texas made the deal when catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right middle finger.

_ The Mariners have placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day injured list and selected right-handed pitcher Tayler Scott from Triple-A Tacoma. Haniger suffered a ruptured testicle after a foul ball bounced up and hit him during Thursday’s game against Houston.

_ Right fielder Charlie Blackmon and closer Wade Davis were activated by the Rockies before the opener of a three-game series against the Mets. Blackmon was available off the bench and expected to start Saturday night.

_ Major League Baseball has announced a two-game series in London between the Cubs and Cardinals at West Ham’s Olympic Stadium next June. The Yankees and the Red Sox are scheduled to meet in Major League Baseball’s first games in Europe, at Olympic Stadium this June 29-30.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Nadal advances, women’s final set

PARIS (AP) _ Rafael Nadal (nah-DAHL’) is one match victory away from his record 12th French Open championship, but he still doesn’t know who he’ll face in Sunday’s final.

The second-seeded Nadal made quick work of No. 3 Federer in their first meeting at Roland Garros since 2011, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. A defining moment in the match came with the second set tied 4-4. Federer took a 40-love lead before Nadal won the next five points to break serve.

This was Federer’s most lopsided Grand Slam defeat since he gathered a measly four games in a loss to Nadal in the 2008 French Open title match.

Nadal will take on either top seed Novak Djokovic or No. 4 Dominic Thiem (teem) Sunday at Roland Garros. Djokovic and Thiem were tied at one set apiece when their match was halted by rain and suspended until Saturday.

Eighth seed Ashleigh Barty and unseeded Marketa Vondrousova have advanced to Saturday’s women’s final. Barty ended the run of 17-year-old American Amanda Anisomiva, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, and Vondrousova ousted Johanna Konta, 7-5, 7-6.

NHL-BLUES-BARBASHEV

Blues forward suspended for Game 6

NEW YORK (AP) _ St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev has received a one-game suspension and will sit out Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final against Boston.

Barbashev was punished for an illegal check to the head of forward Marcus Johansson during Game 5 on Thursday. Barbashev didn’t receive a penalty on the play, which occurred 5 ½ minutes into the game.

The Blues won Thursday’s game, 2-1 to take a three-games-to-two lead in the series as they seek their first ever Stanley Cup title.

NHL-SABRES-SKINNER

Skinner staying in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed leading scorer Jeff Skinner to an eight year, $72 million contract.

Skinner becomes the team’s second-highest paid player behind captain Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) in a deal reached Friday night. Skinner was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The 27-year-old led Buffalo with a career-best 40 goals and finished third on the team with 63 points in 82 games.

NFL NEWS

Texans fire GM, Jets hire one

UNDATE (AP) _ The Houston Texans have abruptly fired general manager Brian Gaine just over a month after the NFL draft and less than 18 months after he took the job.

The Texans went 11-5 in Gaine’s first season in charge after he spent the 2017 as vice president of player personnel for the Buffalo Bills.

Senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen will run the team’s football operations while the Texans search for a new GM.

In other NFL news:

_ Joe Douglas is leaving the Eagles to become the Jets’ new general manager. Douglas was Philadelphia’s vice president of player personnel before becoming one of four candidates interviewed twice by New York. He was Chicago’s director of college scouting in 2015, when Jets current head coach Adam Gase was the Bears’ offensive coordinator.

_ A prosecutor says he is no longer actively investigating a criminal case against Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill involving alleged injuries to his 3-year-old son. Johnson County Attorney Steve Howe told The Kansas City Star he would reconsider his decision if new evidence emerges against Hill, who has been suspended from the team since April 25.

PGA-CANADIAN OPEN

Kuchar, Brown share Canadian Open lead

HAMILTON, Ont. (AP) _ Matt Kuchar (KOO’-chur) and Scott Brown are co-leaders through two rounds of the PGA’s Canadian Open.

Both players are 12 under after carding 7-under 63s.

Brandt Snedeker and Nick Taylor are one stroke back and one ahead of Webb Simpson.

COLLEGE CORRUPTION

Ex-Oklahoma State basketball coach gets 3 months in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A former assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State and the University of South Carolina was sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes to link top players with bribe-paying managers and financial advisers.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said actions by Lamont Evans were “perhaps more egregious” than those of two other ex-assistant basketball coaches he sentenced earlier in the week. He also ordered him to forfeit $22,000 and work 100 hours of community service.

INDYCAR-TEXAS

Sato has Texas pole

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Takuma (tah-KOO’-mah) Sato has earned the pole for the IndyCar Series race at Texas with a two-lap qualifying average of 220.250 mph.

Sato got his ninth career pole with the strong run on the high-speed 1 ½-mile oval. The only other Texas qualifier over 220 mph was defending race champion Scott Dixon.