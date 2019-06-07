Update on the latest in sports:

NBA FINALS

Durant out, Thompson in

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Kevin Durant is once again a no-go as the Golden State Warriors seek to even their NBA finals series at 2 games each when the Toronto raptors come calling. Durant is nursing a strained right calf.

There’s also a Game 4 bright side for Golden State. Klay Thompson returns to the lineup and besides his ability to score in bunches, the real key could be his stingy defense. Thompson is scheduled to play barring any further issues with his strained left hamstring after he sat out the 123-109 loss Wednesday.

With the way Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Danny Green delivered time and again for the Raptors to answer every big shot by Stephen Curry in Game 3, Thompson’s defense will be a key part of the two-time defending champions’ adjustment as they try to even the series at home before another trip to Toronto.

MLB SCHEDULE

15 game slate

UNDATED (AP) _ The only afternoon game in today’s 15 game baseball schedule has St. louis visiting the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are tied with Milwaukee for the NL central lead with the Cards 2 ½ back.

The rest of the NL has Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Colorado at the N-Y Mets, Atlanta at Miami, Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, Washington at San Diego and the L-A Dodgers at San Francisco.

The Phillies continue to lead the NL East by 2 games over Atlanta. The Dodgers have a big lead in the West.

In the Al it’s the Yankees at Cleveland, Minnesota at Detroit, Tampa Bay at Boston, Oakland at Texas, Baltimore at Houston, Chi White Sox at Kansas City and Seattle at the L-A Angels. Arizona visits Toronto in interleague play.

The Yanks lead the AL east, 1 ½ games ahead of tampa Bay. The Twins top the AL Central with Cleverland the closest pursuer, 10 ½ games back. The Astros have a nine game lead in the AL West over Texas.

FRENCH OPEN

Federer in finals…Anisimova out

PARIS (AP) — French Open semifinals are being played today.

Rafael Nadal beat rival Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his 12th final. Nadal improved to 6-0 against Federer at Roland Garros. In Sunday’s final, Nadal will face top-ranked Novak Djokovic or No. 4 Dominic Thiem.

On the women’s side, Australian player Ash Barty has reached her first Grand Slam final. The eighth-seeded Barty ended the run of 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Barty will face another teenager, Marketa Vondrousova, in the final. Vondrousova beat Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (2).

^TOKYO-WORKER SAFETY

Rights group asks for worker-safety probe at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A former Olympian and head of a human-rights group is asking the IOC and Tokyo Olympic organizers to investigate worker safety at venues being built for next year’s games.

Mary Harvey is the CEO of the Geneva-based Centre for Sport and Human Rights, the type of organization that pressured Qatar to reform labor practices — particularly regarding migrant labor — for its 2022 soccer World Cup.

Tokyo has come under similar scrutiny since a report — “The Dark Side of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics” — was published last month by the Building and Wood Workers’ International union, which also investigated Qatar conditions.

The report alleges patterns of overwork, some workers without employment contracts, and what it characterized as a “culture of fear” that discouraged workers from reporting their employment conditions. Much of the attention was focused on foreign workers.

Harvey, a goalkeeper on the 1996 United States women’s Olympic soccer team, said she wanted to assist the International Olympic Committee “given our work and key learning from construction-related risks in Qatar.”

The report singles out work on the $1.25 billion national stadium, which is run by the Japan Sport Council — a national government body — and work at the Olympic Village, being built by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Those units will eventually be sold off as high-end apartments.

^GERMANY-BRAWLING ENGLISH FANS

German police detain 16 English soccer fans after mass brawl

BERLIN (AP) — Police in the western German city of Duesseldorf have detained 16 men following a mass brawl between English soccer fans.

Officers were called to the old town on Thursday after “about 40 supporters of various British clubs” began throwing chairs, tables, beer glasses and bottles at each other.

Duesseldorf police say four people required medical treatment and the brawl caused “significant property damage.”

Police say the detained men, between the ages of 32 and 56, included supporters of Newcastle and Everton. None are residents of Germany.

England lost its UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands 3-1 on Thursday in Portugal.