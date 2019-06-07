Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

United Airlines, USC agree to modify LA Coliseum naming deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — United Airlines and the University of Southern California have reached a new naming rights agreement for Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to resolve criticism that putting a corporate name on the stadium disrespects its role as a World War I monument.

The pact announced Friday by the company and the school names the playing field, not the stadium.

Starting in August, it will be known as United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The original agreement would have renamed the stadium United Airlines Memorial Coliseum, helping to fund a $315 million renovation of the nearly century-old facility, the home of USC Trojans football.

The first deal was reportedly valued at $69 million and would have run for 16 years.

The new agreement runs 10 years. Its terms were not released.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies visit the Mets after Lambert’s solid performance

Rockies visit the Mets after Lambert’s solid performance

1:20 am
Garett Bolles Camp begins second year in Southern Colorado

Garett Bolles Camp begins second year in Southern Colorado

10:51 pm
Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Cup final 3-2

Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Cup final 3-2

9:36 pm
Rockies visit the Mets after Lambert’s solid performance
Sports

Rockies visit the Mets after Lambert’s solid performance

Garett Bolles Camp begins second year in Southern Colorado
Sports

Garett Bolles Camp begins second year in Southern Colorado

Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Cup final 3-2
Sports

Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Cup final 3-2

Scroll to top
Skip to content