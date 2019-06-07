Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sabres re-sign Jeff Skinner to 8-year, $72 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed leading scorer Jeff Skinner to an eight year, $72 million contract in addressing one their most pressing offseason needs.

Skinner becomes the team’s second-highest paid player behind captain Jack Eichel in a deal reached Friday night, and three weeks before the forward was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent. The ninth-year player who has now topped 30 goals four times had been considered a key piece for a rebuilding team since Buffalo acquired him in a trade with Carolina in August.

The just-turned 27-year-old led Buffalo with a career-best 40 goals and finished third on the team with 63 points in 82 games.

Negotiations began in January, with Skinner expressing a desire to stay in Buffalo. Aside from his production and bond he developed with Eichel, Skinner also enjoyed playing closer to his hometown of Toronto, about a two-hour drive from Buffalo.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

