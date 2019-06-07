Real Madrid signs Eden Hazard from Chelsea

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea in its second major offseason addition.

The 28-year-old forward is joining Madrid on a five-year contract on Friday. The transfer fee had been reported to be around 100 million euros ($113 million).

Hazard had already indicated his final game for Chelsea was last week’s Europa League victory over Arsenal.

Madrid is rebuilding after finishing third in the Spanish league, signing forward Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this week.

