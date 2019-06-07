Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man United to sign Wales winger Daniel James from Swansea

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says it has agreed to sign Wales winger Daniel James from second-division club Swansea.

United says the 21-year-old James agreed to contract details and “successfully completed a medical” at the club’s training ground.

Both clubs published statements saying the transfer will be completed when the English transfer window opens on Tuesday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to overhaul a squad widely seen to have underachieved by finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

