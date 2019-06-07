Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
LA Rams sign all 8 draft picks to initial contracts

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ eight draft picks have signed their rookie contracts.

The Rams announced the deals Friday.

The NFC champions didn’t make a first-round selection for the third straight year. Their second-round pick, Washington safety Taylor Rapp, was the Rams’ highest draft choice.

Running back Darrell Henderson, cornerback David Long, offensive lineman Bobby Evans, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, offensive lineman David Edwards, safety Nick Scott and linebacker Dakota Allen also signed their contracts.

The Rams completed their offseason organized team activities Thursday. They will hold a one-day official minicamp Tuesday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

