Cubs agree to deal with closer Craig Kimbrel

CHICAGO (AP) — Free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel has agreed to a contract with the Chicago Cubs.

The team said Friday he has passed his physical. Contract terms were not disclosed.

The addition plugs a major hole for Chicago, which has been beset by blown saves. Brandon Morrow is going slowly after he had a setback in his recovery from offseason elbow surgery, and Pedro Strop just returned after being sidelined by another hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old Kimbrel has 333 career saves and a 1.91 ERA over nine seasons with Atlanta, San Diego and Boston. The hard-throwing right-hander also is averaging an exceptional 14.7 strikeouts per nine innings for his career.

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

