Chelsea challenges FIFA transfer ban at sports court

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Chelsea has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a one-year transfer ban imposed by FIFA for breaking youth transfer rules.

The court has confirmed the expected appeal, adding it is “not possible to say at this time” when a verdict is expected.

Chelsea has not asked for an urgent freeze on the ban, which would allow the club to sign and register players during the offseason.

Without an interim ruling, Chelsea cannot register any new players signed with money from Eden Hazard’s widely expected $130 million-plus sale to Real Madrid.

FIFA found Chelsea guilty of 29 violations of transfer rules designed to protect minors from trafficking.

CAS suggests its judging panel could reach a verdict without a formal hearing “based only on the parties’ written submissions.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

