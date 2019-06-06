Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Woods draws Spieth, Rose for US Open at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose — all U.S. Open champions — will be playing the opening two rounds together at the Open at Pebble Beach.

Phil Mickelson, missing only the U.S. Open for the career Grand Slam, is in the same group as Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell. Johnson won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont; McDowell won his U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is in the traditional group with the U.S. Amateur champion, Viktor Hovland of Norway. Joining them is British Open champion Francesco Molinari.

This is the third time Woods and Rose have been in the same group for the start of the major, the previous three at the British Open. Woods and Spieth have never been grouped at a major for the opening two rounds. The only time they played together at a major was the third round of the 2014 British Open.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Cubs look for series sweep over Colorado

Cubs look for series sweep over Colorado

1:20 am
Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft

Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft

10:47 pm
Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8

Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8

9:41 pm
Cubs look for series sweep over Colorado
Sports

Cubs look for series sweep over Colorado

Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft
Sports

Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft

Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8
Sports

Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8

Scroll to top
Skip to content