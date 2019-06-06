Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Warriors’ Klay Thompson set to return for NBA Finals Game 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson is scheduled to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, while Kevin Durant remains sidelined as he works back from a strained right calf.

Thompson will be on the court as long as he doesn’t have any further issues with the strained left hamstring that kept him out of Wednesday’s 123-109 Game 3 loss to the Raptors, who took a 2-1 series lead. Thompson was injured late in Golden State’s Game 2 win at Toronto.

Durant won’t get on the court in a scrimmage situation Thursday as the Warriors had initially thought, coach Steve Kerr said, but might do so as soon as Friday or Saturday with the hope he still might return before the finals are done.

Associated Press

Associated Press

