Update on the latest in sports:

FRENCH OPEN

Unseeded American in French semis

PARIS (AP) _ The defending women’s champion is out at the French Open tennis tournament.

After a rainout on Wednesday, the rescheduled women’s quarter finals produced a big surprise as an unseeded 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova knocked off defending champion Simona Halep 6-2, 6-4. In the other quarter final, No. 8 Ashleigh Barty reached the semifinals for the first time by beating Madison Keys 6-3, 7-5.

The semifinals are Friday and have been moved to the second and third largest courts at Roland Garros. Organizers say they wanted to give as many people as possible a chance to attend. Seats can be had for 20 euros — about $22.50 US.

For the men, top-ranked Novak Djokovic carries a 25-match Grand Slam winning streak into his meeting with No. 5 Alexander Zverev, while 2018 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem faces No. 10 Karen Khachanov.

NHL STANLEY CUP

St. Louis at Boston, 8 p.m.

BOSTON (AP ) _ The Boston Bruins have to play another Stanley Cup Finals game without a key defenseman.

Boston captain Zdeno Chara’s (zuh-DAY’-noh CHAH’-rahz) absence could prove to be a tipping point in a bruising battle with the St. Louis Blues in Game 5. Twice, the Boston Bruins have been forced to finish a Stanley Cup Final game down a defenseman and the Blues won both times.

Meanwhile, St. Louis is relatively healthy heading into a crucial game with the series tied at two games apiece.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Getting some sun

(UNDATED) _ Most of the Major League Baseball schedule consists of afternoon games.

In the AL, Tampa Bay is at Detroit, Boston visits Kansas City and Houston travels to Seattle. Under the lights tonight, the Yankees will be in Toronto, Minnesota has a date in Cleveland, Baltimore visits Texas and Oakland visits the L-A Angels.

The National league has just one night game as the suddenly hot Washington Nationals visit San Diego. This afternoon it’s San Francisco at the N-Y Mets, Atlanta at Pittsburgh, Cincinnati at St. Louis, Miami at Milwaukee and Colorado at the Chicago Cubs.

The Yankees lead in the AL East is a game and a half over the Rays. Minnesota is comfortably atop the AL Central, 9 ½ games up on Cleveland. Houston is nine games up on Texas in the AL West.

Things are tight in the NL East and Central. The Phillies lead the East up a game and a half over Atlanta with pressure from the Mets and the resurgent Nationals. The Cubs hold a one game edge over Milwaukee with the Cardinals 3 ½ back. The Dodgers rule the West, 10 ½ games up on the Rockies.

MLB NEWS

Thin on pitchers

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Already missing two members of their rotation, the Cleveland Indians are going to be without starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco indefinitely because of a recently diagnosed blood condition.

The team said Carrasco had been feeling lethargic for weeks, and he is taking a leave of absence to “explore the optimal treatment and recovery options.” The Indians gave no specifics on Carrasco’s disorder and said any further details will be released at the discretion of him and his family. But they said in a statement they expect the right-hander back at some point this season.

The 32-year-old Carrasco had been scheduled to start Wednesday against Minnesota before he was placed on the injured list. He is the third Indians starter sidelined this season. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber has been out for more than month with a broken right arm, and Mike Clevinger is nearing a return after being out since early April with a strained back muscle.

In other MLB news:

— Robinson Canó’s return to the New York Mets lineup Wednesday turned out to be barely more than a cameo. He was lifted after just four innings and the Mets are again facing questions about their handling of a star player’s injury. Canó limped away with left quadriceps tightness two weeks after initially straining the muscle. The 36-year-old doesn’t think he’ll need to go back on the injured list, but he’ll be evaluated further Thursday before New York makes any determinations.

NFL: BELL BURGLED

Police: Women vanish with Le’Veon Bell’s jewelry worth $500K

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police say two female acquaintances vanished with more than half a million dollars in jewelry from star NFL running back Le’Veon Bell’s Florida home.

Hollywood police say Bell returned from the gym May 25 and found the women gone and his jewelry missing. The police report obtained by The Associated Press refers to the two women as Bell’s girlfriends.

Bell said items in his closet were in disarray and all his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex. They total $520,000.

Bell practiced with the New York Jets on Tuesday for the first time since signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March that included $35 million guaranteed. He sat out last season with Pittsburgh in a contract dispute.

BELMONT-CAMERA TECHNOLOGY

Better camera technology game-changer for Triple Crown races

BALTIMORE (AP) — The horses are not alone in the spotlight for Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

High-definition monitors used by broadcaster Larry Collmus for the first time at Justify’s foggy Preakness victory in 2018 and the “BatCam” that runs on a zip line are now prominent pieces of NBC Sports’ Triple Crown telecasts that have revolutionized the game and made no weather situation too tough to handle.

They’ll be on display again Saturday at the Belmont Stakes to document a showdown between favored Tacitus and Preakness winner War of Will. In fact, it could be used at all Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup races to ensure fans at home can see the race sometimes better than those at the racetrack.