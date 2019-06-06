Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UConn’s Dangerfield, Westbrook have surgery; expected back

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn says guards Crystal Dangerfield and Evina Westbrook had surgery in the past week, but are they’re expected to return in time for the start of the season.

The school says Dangerfield had surgery on her left hip on May 30 and Westbrook underwent surgery on her left knee on Tuesday.

The school says both players should be recovered in about four months.

Dangerfield will be a senior and is expected to be the team’s leader. She averaged more than 13 points a game last season and dished out 225 assists, the second most in team history.

Westbrook transferred from Tennessee, where she averaged a team-high 14.9 points and 5.3 assists. She has two years of eligibility remaining, but will need a waiver from the NCAA to play this season.

Associated Press

