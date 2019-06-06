Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Qualifying for 2022 World Cup gets underway in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup got underway in Asia on Thursday, with Mongolia and Macau among the teams earning first-leg wins in the preliminary round.

Mongolia beat Brunei 2-0 in Ulaanbaatar, with captain Tsedenbal Norjmaa scoring from a free kick after nine minutes and Naranbold Nyam-Osor netting in the second half.

Macau beat Sri Lanka 1-0 while Cambodia, coached by former Japan international Keisuke Honda, won 2-0 against Pakistan.

Also Bangladesh won 1-0 in Laos and Bhutan beat Guam 1-0.

The return legs take place next week. The opening round of qualifiers features Asia’s 12 lowest-ranked teams, with the six winners joining 34 other countries in the group stage that kicks off in September.

Malaysia plays Timor Leste on Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Cubs look for series sweep over Colorado

Cubs look for series sweep over Colorado

1:20 am
Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft

Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft

10:47 pm
Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8

Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8

9:41 pm
Cubs look for series sweep over Colorado
Sports

Cubs look for series sweep over Colorado

Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft
Sports

Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft

Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8
Sports

Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8

Scroll to top
Skip to content