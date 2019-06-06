Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pepe to miss Nations League final because of injury

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portugal defender Pepe will miss the Nations League final because of a shoulder injury.

The Portuguese soccer federation says Pepe will not play Sunday’s final against the Netherlands after tests showed he fractured his right shoulder in the semifinal against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Pepe had to be substituted about 15 minutes into the second half of Portugal’s 3-1 win at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

For the final, Portugal coach Fernando Santos is expected to replace the 36-year-old veteran central defender with either Ruben Dias or Jose Fonte.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Lambert sparkles to win debut, Rockies top Cubs 3-1

Lambert sparkles to win debut, Rockies top Cubs 3-1

3:56 pm
Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft

Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft

10:47 pm
Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8

Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8

9:41 pm
Lambert sparkles to win debut, Rockies top Cubs 3-1
Sports

Lambert sparkles to win debut, Rockies top Cubs 3-1

Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft
Sports

Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft

Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8
Sports

Bote’s career-high 7 RBIs lead Cubs over Rockies 9-8

Scroll to top
Skip to content