Kearse signs with Lions, rekindles bad memories for Patricia

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed receiver Jermaine Kearse.

Kearse was added to the roster and Jordan Smallwood was released on Detroit’s third and final day of mandatory minicamp Thursday.

He had one of the most memorable catches in a Super Bowl four years ago while playing for the Seattle Seahawks against New England when Matt Patricia was its defensive coordinator. He made a 33-yard acrobatic catch after the ball bounced off his body four times with 1:06 left. The Patriots held on to win.

Patricia, in his second season as Detroit’s coach, says he and Kearse have joked about the play.

Kearse has 255 career catches for 3,290 yards and 17 touchdowns.

