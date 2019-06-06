Joe Horrigan wins PFWA award named for his father

Football historian Joe Horrigan, who retired on June 1 as executive director after 42 years on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s staff, has been selected as the 2019 Jack Horrigan Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Joe, son of the late Jack Horrigan, is the 47th award winner. He’s the second person who has worked for the Hall of Fame to receive the honor, joining Don Smith (1997).

The Jack Horrigan Award is given to the league or club official for qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job. The award is named for a sports writer for UPI and the Buffalo Evening News, public relations director for the American Football League (1963-66), and vice president of public relations for the Buffalo Bills (1966-73).

Joe Horrigan was nominated for the award for his meticulous documentation of pro football history and making that history accessible to journalists during his tenure at the Hall of Fame.

