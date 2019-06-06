Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Italian-American businessman Commisso new Fiorentina owner

MILAN (AP) — Italian-American businessman Rocco Commisso has completed his takeover of Serie A club Fiorentina.

No financial details were disclosed but the deal is reportedly worth about 160 million euros ($181 million).

Commisso, who tried to buy AC Milan last year, also owns the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League.

He says he has “always been a fan of Italian football and there are no words to describe how incredibly honored I am to have the opportunity to help write the next chapter in the history of such a legendary club as Fiorentina.”

The Della Valle family had owned Fiorentina for 17 years.

Fiorentina finished in 16th place last season, three points off the relegation zone.

