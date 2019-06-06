Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
England soccer team embarrassed by fan disorder in Portugal

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association says fans of the country’s national soccer team have again become an “embarrassment” after a night of disorder at the UEFA Nations League tournament in Portugal.

The FA condemned the supporters who hurled bottles at locals and clashed with police on Wednesday in Porto, where Portugal was playing Switzerland.

The FA says “anyone responsible for these disturbances cannot be seen as true England supporters and are not welcome in football. They are an embarrassment to the team.”

Fans also sang about World War II and the Irish Republican Army.

England will play the Netherlands on Thursday in Guimaraes.

Fearing trouble in Portugal, the FA launched a video campaign targeted at fans with the message “Don’t Be That Idiot.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

