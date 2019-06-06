Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Djokovic aims to extend Slam streak at French Open

PARIS (AP) — After an entire day’s play was washed out, organizers at the French Open are optimistic that the four remaining quarterfinal matches will finally be played.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic carries a 25-match Grand Slam winning streak into his meeting with No. 5 Alexander Zverev on Thursday, while 2018 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem faces No. 10 Karen Khachanov.

If he takes the trophy, Djokovic would become only the second man in history to hold all four major titles at the same time on two separate occasions, joining Rod Laver.

Djokovic already accomplished the feat in 2015-16.

Women’s matches open play, with defending champion Simona Halep taking on 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in Court Philippe Chatrier. The winner will play either No. 8 seed Ash Barty or No. 14 seed Madison Keys, who start play on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

