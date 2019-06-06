Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cardinals claim Harrison off waivers from Browns

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have claimed offensive lineman Desmond Harrison off waivers from the Cleveland Browns and released offensive lineman Andrew Lauderdale.

The team announced the moves Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Harrison started all eight games he appeared in at left tackle as a rookie for the Browns last season. Cleveland signed him as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia last year.

Lauderdale signed with the Cardinals in April after spending time with New Orleans, San Francisco, Buffalo and the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football. He went undrafted out of New Hampshire in 2017.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

