WVU safety Pitts joins Robinson in NCAA transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Safety Derrek Pitts is looking to transfer from West Virginia following a similar move by All-Big 12 safety Kenny Robinson.

West Virginia football spokesman Mike Montoro confirmed Wednesday that Pitts has joined Robinson in putting put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database.

Pitts started two games last season and finished with 27 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups.

The departures of Pitts and Robinson would leave the Mountaineers especially thin at safety under new coach Neal Brown and defensive coordinator Vic Koenning. The unit also lost four-year starter Dravon Askew-Henry.

Associated Press

