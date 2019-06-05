Update on the latest in sports:

NBA FINALS:

No KD for Game 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant is sidelined once again as the Golden State Warriors enter Game 3 of the NBA finals tonight in Oakland.

The Warriors will be counting on their depth and home court to carry them as they try to inch closer to a three-peat. Durant is still not ready to return for the two-time defending champions as he works back from a strained right calf suffered during the Western Conference semifinals.

The series with the Toronto Raptors is tied at one game apiece.

The Warriors’ era in Oakland is ending. Only two or three games remain, including tonight’s contest. The Warriors move across the bay from Oakland to San Francisco next season and start playing their games at the glistening new Chase Center, a building that will open in about three months.

NBA NEWS

Dwayne Wade Memoirs

NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball great Dwyane Wade, who retired at the end of the 2018-2019 regular season, has a memoir coming out this fall.

William Morrow announced Wednesday that the book is called “3 Dimensional” and is scheduled for Oct. 22. It will focus on the “essential principles” of Wade’s life and career. Wade tells of his rise from Chicago’s South Side to NBA stardom. He was a 13-time All-Star who with the Miami Heat played on three NBA championship teams, two of them also featuring LeBron James.

Wade said in a statement that he would share little-known stories and images from his “rollercoaster journey.”

He is also the author of “A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball,” which came out in 2012.

FRENCH OPEN TENNIS

The rain is winning

PARIS (AP) — A steady rain delayed the start of play in the last two French Open women’s quarterfinals for at least two hours Wednesday.

Defending champion Simona Halep of Romania was scheduled to face 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the United States in Court Philippe Chatrier, and No. 8 Ash Barty of Australia was supposed to meet No. 14 Madison Keys of the United States in Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The winners of those two matches would, in theory, play each other in the semifinals Thursday, but that could change if they are unable to get the quarterfinals done Wednesday.

The other women’s semifinal is set: No. 26 Johanna Konta of Britain vs. unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

The temperature was below 60 degrees F (15 degrees C) and the forecast predicted showers all day. Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam site without a covered court; a retractable roof is expected to be added to the main stadium before next year’s tournament.

On the men’s side, No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is attempting to win a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title, is also waiting out the weather. His match against No. 5 Alexander Zverev was scheduled to follow Halep-Anisimova in the tournament’s main stadium.

The other remaining singles match, No. 4 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 10 Karen Khachanov, was to come after Barty-Keys.

The winners of those men’s quarterfinals will square off in the semifinals, which are planned for Friday. The other semifinal will be between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who advanced with victories Tuesday.

MLB SCHEDULE:

Three afternoon games and the rest is tonight

UNDATED (AP) _ The day’s only interleague game between the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals is among three afternoon contests in Major League Baseball.

A pair of National League games feature Philadelphia at San Diego while the L-A Dodgers visit Arizona.

Tonight, it’s Atlanta at Pittsburgh, San Francisco at the N-Y Mets, Miami at Milwaukee, Colorado at the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati at St. Louis round out the NL schedule. The AL has the Yankees at Toronto, Minnesota at Cleveland, Tampa Bay at Detroit, Baltimore at Texas, Boston at Kansas City, Oakland at the L-A Angels and Houston at Seattle.

The Yankees, Twins and Astros lead their respective AL divisions while the Dodgers have a comfortable lead in the NL West. The Phillies have a half-game edge over Atlanta in the NL East while the NL Central is a tie between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB NEWS

Nelson back

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Jimmy Nelson makes his long-awaited return to a big league mound when he starts for Milwaukee against Miami at Miller Park. The right-hander hasn’t pitched in the majors since Sept. 8, 2017, when he injured his pitching shoulder diving back to first after rounding the bag on a single. At the time, he was 12-6. Nelson had surgery and missed last year, when the Brewers reached the NL Championship Series. He’s taking the ball on his 30th birthday and rejoins the rotation after Milwaukee put pitchers Jhoulys Chacín and Gio González on the injured list Sunday.

In other MLB news:

_ Boston lefty Chris Sale is tied for the major league lead in losses, taking his 1-7 record into Kauffman Stadium to face the Royals. Sale ranks among the leaders with 98 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings, but has a 4.35 ERA through 12 starts. Sale has started the last three All-Star Games for the American League, and threw the final pitch for the World Series last year when the Red Sox clinched another championship.

_ A trio of big league umpires will see how they’re feeling a day after they were forced to exit games with injuries. Plate umpire Mike Everitt left when he was struck in the chest by a 95 mph fastball from White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez in Washington. Plate ump Tom Hallion left an inning after he was hit in the mask by a foul ball in the Giants-Mets game at Citi Field. Second base umpire Scott Barry was helped off the field in Milwaukee with an apparent leg injury.