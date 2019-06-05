Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE-YANKEES-BLUE-JAYS

Galvis hits two-run shot, Blue Jays edge Yankees to halt six-game slide

TORONTO – Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run fifth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays’ offence ignited to beat the New York Yankees 4-3 on Tuesday.

Randal Grichuk also went deep for the Blue Jays, who snapped a six-game slide, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a run-scoring single. Eric Sogard was 3 for 4 with a double. Reliever Daniel Hudson earned the win while Ken Giles earned a four-out save.

Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks homered for the Yankees in the first meeting between the two division rivals this season. Masahiro Tanaka allowed four runs and six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

In other action:

_ Luis Castillo pitched one-run ball over six innings, Yasiel Puig (yah-SEEL’ pweeg) homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 following a rain delay of 1 hour, 20 minutes. The loss snapped the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak after sweeping the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. Castillo gave up two hits, walked four and struck out eight with 111 pitches. He dropped his ERA to 2.38 and hasn’t taken a loss since April 3 _ a 1-0 defeat to Milwaukee.

_ Hyun-Jin Ryu (hee-YUHN’-jihn YOO) allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings, Cody Bellinger hit a two-run triple after a rare day off and the Los Angeles Dodgers stretched their winning streak to seven games with a 9-0 rout over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ryu needed 25 pitches to get through the first inning thanks to shaky defense behind him, but dominated after that to win his seventh straight start.

_ Ramón Laureano had two hits, including a home run, Frankie Montas threw six solid innings and the Oakland Athletics snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. The Athletics’ center fielder extended the majors’ longest active hitting streak to 17 games with a double in the fourth inning. He then hit a two-run shot off Griffin Canning to left to extend Oakland’s lead to 4-0 in the sixth.

_ Alex Bregman had two hits and three RBIs, and seven other Astros drove in at least one run as Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 11-5 for its fifth straight win. Despite playing without Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa, the Astros have won 9 of 11 and are 5-0 during this road trip. They also are 5-0 this season against the Mariners, who have lost four straight. The Mariners lead 5-4 after six innings before the Astros scored three runs in the seventh and four in the eighth.

_ Jay Bruce hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 9-6 to snap a five-game skid. Bruce tied a career high with six RBIs in his second game since being acquired by the Phillies. His ninth career slam gave Philadelphia a lift on the day it learned outfielder Andrew McCutchen will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

_ Stephen Strasburg earned his 100th career victory, Anthony Rendon homered and drove in five runs and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Chicago White Sox 9-5. Strasburg gave up four runs in a 39-pitch first inning and spotted Chicago a 5-0 lead. But he hung around long enough to complete five innings and give Washington’s offense time to solve former teammate and White Sox starter Reynaldo López.

_ Bruce Bochy joined John McGraw as the only Giants managers to win 1,000 regular-season games when San Francisco beat the New York Mets 9-3 behind Stephen Vogt’s tiebreaking, two-run double in the 10th inning. On a night that began as a rematch between the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard of their duel in the 2016 NL wild-card game, New York rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a sixth-inning lead only for its bullpen to falter again.

_ Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez homered, Kyle Hendricks was solid again through seven innings and the Chicago Cubs beat Colorado 6-3 Tuesday night to end the Rockies’ season-high eight-game winning streak. Carlos Gonzalez had two RBIs — on a double and sacrifice fly — as he started in right field for a second straight game after signing a minor league contract with Chicago on Saturday.

_ Francisco Lindor hit two of Cleveland’s four home runs and the Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Tuesday night. Lindor hit a solo home run in the third and broke a 1-all tie with a two-run homer in the fifth. Roberto Perez and Jake Bauers added back-to-back homers in the seventh. Minnesota came into the game with best record in baseball and holds a 10 ½-game lead over Cleveland in AL Central.

_ Garrett Cooper had two hits and scored twice during Miami’s franchise-record, 11-run fifth inning, helping the Marlins pound the Milwaukee Brewers 16-0. Cooper matched a career high with four hits and scored four times, leading the way as last-place Miami rolled to its 12th win in its last 17 games.

_ Eduardo Nunez belted a pinch-hit, three-run homer to break open a close game in the eighth inning, and the Red Sox went on to beat the Royals 8-3. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Brock Holt also drove in runs for the Red Sox. Scott Barlow took the loss in relief for Kansas City after blowing the lead in the sixth inning.

_ Austin Riley and Josh Donaldson hit three-run home runs in consecutive innings, and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 12-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Riley sent a slider from Kyle Crick 341 feet over the wall in right field for his ninth home run of the season, turning a 5-3 deficit into a one-run lead in the seventh inning. Donaldson pushed the lead to 9-5 in the eighth with a 439-foot shot to left-center field for his eighth of the season.

_ Miguel Cabrera had a grand slam among his three hits as the Detroit Tigers snapped a 10-game home losing streak with a 9-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Cabrera, who had five RBIs, was back in the lineup after missing two games with chronic knee pain.

MLB-PHILLIES-MCCUTCHEN

Phillies outfielder McCutchen has torn ACL, out for season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement before Tuesday night’s game at San Diego.

McCutchen injured his left knee during a rundown Monday and exited the game against the Padres.

The 32-year-old McCutchen was hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs for the NL East leaders. The 2013 NL MVP was in the first season of a $50 million, three-year contract.

Last weekend, the Phillies acquired outfielder Jay Bruce in a trade with Seattle.

In other MLB news:

_ Plate umpire Tom Hallion was forced to leave the game between the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets soon after he was hit in the mask by a foul ball in the fourth inning. Hallion finished the inning, then was replaced behind the plate by Vic Carapazza, who had been at second base.

_ Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he does not expect teams to make changes to the protective netting around ballparks during the season, although he expects conversations to continue about whether netting should be extended. Manfred’s comments came less than a week after a young child was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized in Houston. Manfred said structural issues in each individual stadium would make it difficult to mandate changes during the season.

_ Los Angeles city prosecutors have decided to defer prosecution of Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías for a May 13 domestic violence arrest. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office says Urías will instead be summoned to a hearing and told no action will be taken as long as he doesn’t commit acts of violence against anyone for a year. The Los Angeles Times reports that city prosecutors also said Urías must successfully complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

_ The Royals placed slugging third baseman Hunter Dozier on the injured list with an oblique strain and recalled infielder Kelvin Gutierrez from Triple-A Omaha before their series opener against the Boston Red Sox. Dozier’s move to the IL is retroactive to Friday, and manager Ned Yost said he could be back in about a week.

NHL-STANLEY-CUP-CHARA

Chara to be checked in Boston, no word on Cup Game 5 status

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says Zdeno Chara (zuh-DAY’-noh CHAH’-rah) will be checked out in Boston to see whether he will be able to play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Chara took a deflected puck off his face in the second period of Game 4 on Monday night, which the St. Louis Blues won 4-2 to tie the series at two games apiece. He returned to the bench for the third period wearing a full face shield, but he did not play.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.

In other NHL news:

_ The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Marc Crawford as an assistant coach on Jeremy Colliton’s staff. The 58-year-old Crawford was the interim head coach for Ottawa at the end of last season. He also has served as the head coach for Colorado, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Dallas, leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup title in 1996.

_ The Nashville Predators have hired Dan Lambert (lam-BAIR’) as an assistant coach as the franchise attempts to boost a power play that struggled throughout the 2018-19 season. Lambert spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs.

NBA-FINALS

Kevin Durant out for Game 3 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Kevin Durant still isn’t ready to return for the Golden State Warriors as he works back from a strained right calf he suffered during the Western Conference semifinals. Durant didn’t practice with the Warriors in Oakland leading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and he has yet to get on the court for a structured session with the two-time defending champions. He suffered the injury on May 8.

He is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday night. In addition, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his collarbone area and will miss the remainder of the finals.

NFL-DOLPHINS-JONES

After missing earlier drills, Jones is at Dolphins mini-camp

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) _ The Miami Dolphin’s highest-paid player, two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones, is taking part in the Dolphins’ mandatory mini-camp after skipping earlier voluntary offseason practices. First -year coach Brian Flores said Jones’ recovery from offseason shoulder surgery was one of several factors in his decision to miss the earlier practices. There has been speculation the Dolphins want to trade the 31-year-old Jones as part of their rebuilding effort.

In other NFL News:

_ Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will miss his third week of offseason workouts because of a strained calf. Coach Frank Reich would not say whether Luck will return for next week’s three-day minicamp. Reich also said center Javon Patterson will miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL.

_ The Panthers have signed three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to a one-year contract. The 31-year-old McCoy has been one of the better players at his position over the last nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and is the only NFL defensive tackle with at least six sacks in each of the last six seasons.

_ Browns running back Duke Johnson still wants to be traded. Johnson, who demanded to be dealt in the offseason after Cleveland signed free agent Kareem Hunt, says he only wants to be “somewhere I’m wanted.” Johnson sat out the team’s voluntary offseason workout programs this spring in protest. But he’s reported for the Browns’ three-day mandatory minicamp.

_ The Indianapolis Colts have signed punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a contract extension. Sanchez won the job two years ago after signing as an undrafted rookie. He beat out Jeff Locke, whom the Colts signed as an unrestricted free agent following the 2016 season. Sanchez went on to set an NFL rookie record with a 42.6-yard net average on 84 punts.

_ Attorneys for Kellen Winslow Jr. say five women who accused him of rape and lewd conduct invented the allegations to prey on his wealth, while prosecutors say the former NFL player emboldened by his fame preyed on the most vulnerable. Both sides presented their closing arguments Tuesday before the jury was expected to go into deliberations.

_ Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has won his second consecutive “Good Guy Award” from the Professional Football Writers of America. Long is the 15th winner of the award and the first player to earn it in consecutive years.

BOWL AGREEMENTS

Vegas, baby! SEC, Big Ten to share bowl spot in new stadium

UNDATED (AP) _ The Big Ten and SEC will be heading to the Las Vegas Bowl in coming years, taking turns facing the Pac-12 when the game moves into a new billion-dollar NFL stadium in 2020.

The Big Ten, Southeastern Conference and Big 12 unveiled bowl lineups for the 2020-25 seasons Tuesday. The Big Ten has six-year agreements with 11 bowls, including new deals with Las Vegas and the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Big Ten will alternate with the SEC in Las Vegas — the expected new home of the Oakland Raiders — and in Charlotte, with the Big Ten taking odd-numbered years in Las Vegas and even-numbered years in Charlotte.

The SEC also added a new agreement with the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

The Big 12 is sticking with its current eight bowl partners through the 2025 season.

OBIT-LENNART JOHANSSON

Champions League football architect Johansson dies aged 89

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Lennart Johansson, who oversaw the introduction of the Champions League during a 17-year reign as president of European soccer’s governing body, has died. He was 89.

Sweden’s soccer association said the former UEFA president died Tuesday after a short illness.

Swedish Football Association president Karl-Erik Nilsson says “Lennart Johansson was our biggest international football leader of all time, no Swedish has had a similar influence on football in the world. He was deeply respected as UEFA president and vice president of FIFA, his leadership has aroused admiration worldwide.”

Johansson was elected to lead UEFA from 1990 to 2007 when he was beaten in the presidential election by former France great Michel Platini. Johansson sought the FIFA presidency in 1998 but lost to Sepp Blatter.

Johansson did reshape European soccer with a radical transformation of the European Cup into the Champions League in 1992 and the eventual expansion that saw non-domestic champions given the entry.