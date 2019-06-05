Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Texas C Prince to transfer after missing season with injury

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas center Sedona Prince, one of the nation’s top recruits, says she is transferring after sitting out last season with a leg injury.

The 6-foot-7 Prince was a high school all-American and key player in a Texas 2017 recruiting class that was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation. But she broke her leg while playing for the under-18 U.S. national team at the Women’s Americas Championship in Mexico City and never played for the Longhorns.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Prince said she was leaving Texas “due to medical reasons.” A school spokesman confirmed Prince had placed her name in the NCAA transfer database but declined further comment.

Texas was 23-10 last season and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Associated Press

