Redskins surprised by OT Williams’ training staff concerns

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams skipped the opening day of the team’s mandatory minicamp reportedly over contract concerns.

The reason for his absence reportedly shifted to a medical-based issue by Wednesday’s second day of minicamp.

Williams’ no-show centered on frustration with the team’s training staff according to reports. The specific issue comes from the initial treatment of a growth on the seven-time Pro Bowl lineman’s scalp. Williams had the growth removed following the 2018 season.

“I really don’t have (a response). I am just trying to focus on the guys who are here right now,” coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday of the report.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

