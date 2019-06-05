Midfielder Jackson Yueill makes US debut against Jamaica

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jackson Yueill is making his U.S. debut in Wednesday night’s exhibition against Jamaica.

The 22-year-old San Jose Earthquakes midfielder is the eighth player to debut this year but is not eligible for the CONCACAF Gold Cup because he was not on the 40-man preliminary roster.

With many veterans reporting to training camp in recent days, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made six changes from the 1-1 exhibition draw against Chile in March.

Berhalter also inserted goalkeeper Zack Steffen, midfielders Wil Trapp, Antonee Robinson and Djordje Mihailovic and forward Josh Sargent

Holdovers included defenders Omar Gonzalez, Matt Miazga and Tim Ream and midfielders Paul Arriola and Christian Roldan.

Gonzalez is making his 50th U.S. appearance. The 33-year-old is the oldest starter in a lineup that averages 24 years, 172 days, and 15 international appearances. He was a center back in a 3-4-3 formation, flanked by Miazga on the right and Ream on the left. Miazga captains the U.S. for the first time and makes his 13th appearance.

Trapp was in defensive midfield, and Roldan and Mihailovic in central midfield. Arriola was on the right wing and Robinson on the left. Sargent headed the attack.

Jozy Altidore did not dress after reporting Sunday. He has not played for the U.S. since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that prevented the U.S. from reaching last year’s World Cup.

Berhalter planned to announce his 23-man Gold Cup roster on Thursday. Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams are among the players expected to report later.

Andre Blake was in goal for Jamaica, with Alvas Powell at right back, Shaun Francis and Damion Lowe in central defense and Kemar Lawrence at left back. Kevon Lambert was in defensive midfield of a 4-3-3 formation, with Peter-Lee Vassell on the right and Michael Hector on the left. Brian Brown, Maalique Foster and Dever Orgill were up front.

