Messi downplays Argentina’s Copa America chances

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi has downplayed Argentina’s chances of winning the Copa America in Brazil.

Argentina lost the final to Chile in the last two editions of the competition but Messi insisted the team shouldn’t be considered one of the favorites this time as the squad has plenty of young players entering their first major international tournament.

“We are not candidates like other times,” Messi told TV channel TyC Sports on Wednesday. “We will go with the same dreams and excitement as always, but the reality is that Argentina is going through a process of change.”

Argentina has not won an international title since the 1993 Copa America. It will face Colombia, Paraguay and Qatar in Group B of the tournament, which will be played between June 14-July 7.

