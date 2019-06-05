Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jaguars sign rookie running back Taj McGowan for added depth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former UCF running back Taj McGowan a day after fifth-round draft pick Ryquell Armstead limped off the practice field.

The Jags waived rookie defensive lineman Khairi Clark on Wednesday to make room for McGowan on the 90-man roster.

McGowan, who ran for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in four years with the Knights, participated in rookie minicamps with Jacksonville and the New York Giants in early May.

The Jaguars might need his help for the remainder of organized team activities, including a three-day minicamp next week, especially if Armstead is held out. The former Temple standout seemingly tweaked his left hamstring in practice Tuesday. The team also is without starting running back Leonard Fournette, who has skipped most of OTAs, and injured veteran Benny Cunningham.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies

Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies

1:21 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball

10:45 pm
Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak

Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak

8:58 pm
Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies
Sports

Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball

Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak
Sports

Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak

Scroll to top
Skip to content