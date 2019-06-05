Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Indians starter Carrasco diagnosed with blood condition

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with a blood condition.

The team said Wednesday that Carrasco had been feeling lethargic for several weeks. The Indians placed him on the 10-day injured list so the right-hander can “explore the optimal treatment and recovery options.” The club said further details will be released at Carrasco and his family’s discretion.

The Indians don’t know when the 32-year-old will return to the team, but they expect him back at some point this season. The three-time AL Central champions extended their best wishes to Carrasco “during his challenging time.”

While he is just 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts this season, Carrasco has developed into one of the AL’s steadiest pitchers over the past few years.

He went 17-10 in 2018 after posting an 18-6 mark in 2017.

Carrasco has been with Cleveland since 2009.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

