Halep vs. Anisimova, Djokovic vs. Zverev in French quarters

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Simona Halep will face 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in the French Open quarterfinals — weather permitting.

Anisimova is the first tennis player born in the 2000s to reach the round of eight at any Grand Slam tournament.

The forecast calls for rain on Wednesday and a drop in the temperature to around 60 degrees (15 Celsius).

The other women’s quarterfinal on the schedule is No. 8 seed Ash Barty against No. 14 Madison Keys.

In men’s action, No. 1 Novak Djokovic carries a 25-match Grand Slam winning streak into his meeting with No. 5 Alexander Zverev, and 2018 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem faces No. 10 Karen Khachanov.

