Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Celtics boss Ainge back at work after ‘mild’ heart attack

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics basketball boss Danny Ainge says his role is not going to change, even after a second heart attack.

Ainge says doctors told him to eat better and exercise more after what the team described as a “mild” heart attack during the playoffs. They also told him to avoid stress — not easy for an NBA president of basketball operations.

The 60-year-old former All-Star and NBA executive of the year spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he fell ill.

The Celtics have four picks in the June 20 draft, including three first-rounders. Ainge is also waiting for guard Kyrie Irving to decide whether to opt out of his contract and become a free agent.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies

Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies

1:21 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball

10:45 pm
Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak

Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak

8:58 pm
Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies
Sports

Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball

Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak
Sports

Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak

Scroll to top
Skip to content