Celtics boss Ainge back at work after ‘mild’ heart attack

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics basketball boss Danny Ainge says his role is not going to change, even after a second heart attack.

Ainge says doctors told him to eat better and exercise more after what the team described as a “mild” heart attack during the playoffs. They also told him to avoid stress — not easy for an NBA president of basketball operations.

The 60-year-old former All-Star and NBA executive of the year spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he fell ill.

The Celtics have four picks in the June 20 draft, including three first-rounders. Ainge is also waiting for guard Kyrie Irving to decide whether to opt out of his contract and become a free agent.

