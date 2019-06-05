Blues beating Bruins in battle of attrition in Cup Final

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins could be without captain Zdeno Chara when they take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Chara did not go to the arena Wednesday, 36 hours after taking a puck to the jaw in Boston’s Game 4 loss that tied the series at two games apiece.

The absence of Chara could prove to be the tipping point in a bruising battle between the Bruins and Blues. Boston may be without both Chara and fellow defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who was in the concussion protocol and would need to be medically cleared in order to play in Game 5 Thursday night.

St. Louis is relatively healthy. The Blues got puck-moving defenseman Vince Dunn back for Game 4 after he missed almost three weeks after being hit in the face with a puck.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports