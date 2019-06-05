Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bills sign defensive tackle LT Walton, tight end Nate Becker

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive tackle L.T. Walton and tight end Nate Becker.

The signings were announced Wednesday, and come a little under a week before the team holds a three-day mandatory minicamp.

Walton, who goes by the first name Leterrius, spent the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he had two sacks working mostly in a backup role in 36 games.

Becker is an undrafted rookie who joins Buffalo a month after being released by the Detroit Lions.

The Bills freed up roster spots by releasing defensive tackle Quindarius Thagard and tight end Moral Stephens.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

