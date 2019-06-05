Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

AP Top 25 Podcast: Picking College Football Hall of Famers

There are 76 former major-college football stars eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year, and whittling down the list to a class of about 12 players is almost impossible.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, poll voter Matt Brown of The Athletic joins AP’s Ralph Russo to pick through Hall of Fame ballot and select the players they think should be inducted next year.

There was praise for an underrated dual-threat quarterback from Indiana and support for the three Heisman Trophy winners, including one of the last old-school option quarterbacks to win the award. Brown makes a persuasive argument for a former Wyoming star and Russo explains why it’s difficult to pass over players from your youth.

___

Picking the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies

Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies

1:21 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball

10:45 pm
Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak

Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak

8:58 pm
Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies
Sports

Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Rockies

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Pueblo West Baseball

Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak
Sports

Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies’ winning streak

Scroll to top
Skip to content