American defender Omar Gonzalez transfers to Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — American defender Omar Gonzalez is transferring to Toronto from Mexico’s Atlas.

The 30-year-old center back will join Toronto on July 9 when the summer transfer window opens, subject to a successful physical. He is with the U.S. national team ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“I feel like with the team that we have, we can make another run at it,” Gonzalez said Monday. “I like to make it into the playoffs and see what we can do.”

Toronto has five wins, six losses and three draws, including four losses and two draws in its last six games. It given up 23 goals this season.

The 2009 MLS Rookie of the Year, Gonzalez was voted the league’s top defender in 2011. He won MLS Cups with the LA Galaxy in 2011, 2012 and 2014, joined Pachuca in January 2016 and Atlas last summer.

