African Champions League final replay ordered over VAR issue

PARIS (AP) — The second leg of the African Champions League final will be replayed after a VAR issue led to Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca walking off in protest and Tunisian side Esperance was awarded the victory.

Wydad refused to continue playing because their equalizing goal with around 30 minutes remaining in the second leg was disallowed for offside and no video replay was available. The players had not been told the video system wasn’t working.

After a long delay, Esperance was awarded the Champions League title. But that outcome was overturned by the Confederation of African Football executive committee on Wednesday at a meeting in Paris, with the conduct of Esperance denounced.

The game will not be replayed until after the African Cup of Nations finishes on July 19.

The first leg in Morocco ended in a 1-1 draw and Esperance was leading 1-0 in the second when the controversy erupted in the second leg.

