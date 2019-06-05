Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
49ers sign offensive tackle Joe Staley to 2-year extension

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive tackle Joe Staley to a two-year extension that will keep the longest-tenured player on the team under contract through 2021.

The team announced the deal at the state of the franchise event for fans on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old Staley was originally a first-round pick by the 49ers in 2007. He has started 174 of 192 games since entering the NFL, ranking fifth in team history in games played by an offensive lineman. He has also played eight playoff games. He said earlier this offseason that he wants to finish his career with the 49ers.

Staley was a second-team All-Pro in 2011-13 and has also been selected to six Pro Bowls in his career.

