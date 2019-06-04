Update on the latest in sports:

^TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Konta reaches semifinals

PARIS _ Johanna Konta has reached the French Open semifinals for the first time after beating last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4.

It was the 26th-seeded Briton’s third win in three meetings against the 2017 U.S. Open champion, all of them this year.

Konta has now reached the semifinals at three of the four major tournaments, but has yet to reach a final.

She will next play either unseeded teen Marketa Vondrousova or No. 31 Petra Martic.

Roger Federer has a chance to take a measure of revenge against friend and fellow Swiss player Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRIHN’-kah) in the quarterfinals today. And Rafael Nadal looks to stay on track for a record-extending 12th French Open title when he faces seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori.

^MLB-SCHEDULE

Phillies try to reverse slide

UNDATED (AP) _ The Philadelphia Phillies still have a half-game edge over the Braves in the National League East, but the Phillies are trying to end a five-game slide tonight against the San Diego Padres. Philadelphia lost center fielder Andrew McCutchen to a sprained left knee in the first inning of last night’s series opener. He’ll have an MRI today.

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ After a day off, the Colorado Rockies hope to extend an eight-game winning streak tonight in Chicago against the Cubs. Jeff Hoffman is slated to start for the Rockies against Kyle Hendricks, who has a personal four-game win streak.

_ The San Francisco Giants call on their ace Madison Bumgarner to open a three-game series against the Mets and Noah Syndergaard in New York.

_ After striking out a season-high nine batters in his last start against the Cubs, lefty Wade Miley is looking to extend the Houston Astros’ four-game winning streak tonight in Seattle. Miley has allowed three runs or less in 11 of 12 starts this season.

_ After being named the National League pitcher of the month for May, Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu brings an 8-1 mark and a major-league-best 1.48 ERA into his 12th start of the season tonight as the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

_ Masahiro Tanaka starts for the Yankees at Toronto against Clayton Richard when the AL East foes meet for the first time this season. Tanaka is 11-4 with a 2.69 ERA against the Blue Jays.

_ Following a busy travel schedule, the Angels are back in Los Angeles for the start of an eight-game homestand with Griffin Canning scheduled to open a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics. The rookie allowed two runs over 18 innings over his previous three starts.

_ Devin Smeltzer pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut last week against Milwaukee, and he tries to extend that performance when he starts for the Twins again tonight against Indians righthander Shane Bieber in Cleveland.

_ Kansas City Royals righthander Glenn Sparkman will be hoping to last longer tonight against the Red Sox than he did against the White Sox last week. He was ejected in the second inning for hitting Tim Anderson. Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez is making his 100th career start.

_ St. Louis Cardinals lefty Genesis Cabrera will face righthander Luis Castillo in the first of a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds. Cabrera gave up three earned runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut last week.

_ The Atlanta Braves open a series at Pittsburgh with Max Fried scheduled to face fellow lefthander Steven Brault of the Pirates.

_ Coming off of a nine-game road trip, the Detroit Tigers are back home to open a series against Tampa Bay. Ryan Carpenter is on the mound for Detroit against Blake Snell.

_ The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series against Miami with Chase Anderson facing Pablo Lopez of the Marlins.

_ Steven Strasburg is on the mound for the Nationals against the visiting White Sox in Washington’s first interleague series this season. Chicago’s Reynaldo Lopez gets the ball to face his former team.

_ The Baltimore Orioles take baseball’s worst record to Texas for the opener of a three-game series against the Rangers.

^MLB-DRAFT

Draft continues

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) _ Rounds 3 through 10 of the MLB draft are scheduled for tonight, with rounds 11 through 40 tomorrow. The second and third days of the draft will be held via conference calls with teams.

Pitchers took a back seat last night when a record 22 position players and nine shortstops were chosen in the first round.

The rebuilding Baltimore Orioles went for a cornerstone at catcher, selecting Oregon State switch-hitter Adley Rutschman with the top pick.