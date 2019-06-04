Update on the latest in sports:

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Blues knot series

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins are all even through four games of the Stanley Cup final.

Ryan O’Reilly’s second goal of the night broke a 2-2 tie with 9:22 remaining in the Blues’ 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. St. Louis wasted a pair of one-goal leads before O’Reilly grabbed the rebound off an Alex Pietrangelo (peh-TRAN’-jeh-loh) shot and fired it past Tuukka (TOO’-kah) Rask.

Vladimir Tarasenko notched his 11th goal of the postseason, and Brayden Schenn added an empty-netter and an assist.

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues after being torched for five goals on 19 shots in less than two periods of Game 3. Rask stopped 34 of 37 St. Louis shots on goal.

Vince Dunn returned to the St. Louis lineup and picked up an assist on O’Reilly’s goal 43 seconds after the opening faceoff. Dunn missed the previous six games after taking a puck in the face during the Western Conference final.

Boston has its own injury issue after veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara (zuh-DAY’-noh CHAH’-rah) took a puck in the mouth from short range off the stick of Schenn early in the second period. Chara returned to the bench for the start of the third period but never got back on the ice.

Brandon Carlo had a short-handed goal for the Bruins, who host Game 5 on Thursday.

NBA FINALS-WARRIORS-INJURIES

Thompson iffy for Game 3; Looney out indefinitely

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ The Golden State Warriors could be without guard Klay Thompson for Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday against Toronto.

Thompson has a mild strain in his left hamstring that caused him to miss the last eight minutes of Sunday’s 109-104 win over the Raptors. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday.

Backup big man Kevon Looney is out indefinitely after suffering a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his ribcage during Sunday’s win.

The Warriors also could be minus All-Star forward Kevin Durant, who hasn’t played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals because of a calf injury. Coach Steve Kerr has said that Durant will have to practice at least once before seeing any game action.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cubs batter Angels

UNDATED (AP) _ Jon Lester and the Chicago Cubs were able to end their recent slumps by winning on Monday.

Lester worked seven strong innings and the Cubs won for just the second time in eight games by pounding the Angels, 8-1. Lester scattered four hits and blanked Los Angeles until Jonathan Lucroy (LOO’-kroy) lifted a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The lefty was torched for 16 earned runs over 14 innings in losing his previous three starts.

Javier Báez drove in three runs with a solo homer, a double and a fielder’s choice to highlight Chicago’s 11-hit attack. His RBI double came in a five-run sixth after the Cubs were held to six runs in a three-game sweep by St. Louis over the weekend.

Elsewhere around the majors:

_ The Dodgers have a six-game winning streak after Walker Buehler and Corey Seager led them to a 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Seager hit a three-run homer off Robbie Ray in the top of the fourth to support Buehler, who tossed two-hit ball over eight innings. Buehler struck out 11 and had a no-hitter until Christian Walker homered with two out in the fifth.

_ Manny Machado belted a grand slam over Bryce Harper while the Padres were putting together a seven-run sixth in an 8-2 drubbing of the Phillies. Rookie Josh Naylor sparked the rally with a two-run single that chased starter Aaron Nola before Machado went deep against JD Hammer. The Phils have dropped five straight, including the first four of a six-game road trip.

_ Robinson Chirinos (chih-REE’-nohs) smacked a solo homer to cap the Astros’ three-run first in a 4-2 victory at Seattle. The Mariners’ decision to go with an opener backfired as Cody Gearrin surrendered an RBI triple to Josh Reddick and a run scoring groundout before Chirinos left the yard. Houston relievers Framber Valez, Chris Devenski and Ryan Pressly combined for six scoreless innings after starter Corbin Martin gave up solo home runs by Mallex Smith and Edwin Encarnacion (ehn-kahr-nah-see-OHN’) in the third inning.

MLB-DRAFT

O’s take catcher Rutschman with top pick

UNDATED _ Adley Rutschman is the first player taken tonight in the Major League Baseball draft.

The Oregon State catcher was selected by the Baltimore Orioles, who owned the top pick for the second time in team history and the first since choosing LSU pitcher Ben McDonald in 1989.

Rutschman batted .411 this year with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and a school-record 76 walks while also throwing out 13 of 27 base-runners. He is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award given to the country’s top college player.

Rutschman is the seventh catcher selected with the No. 1 pick, and the first since Minnesota took Joe Mauer in 2001.

The Royals grabbed Bobby Witt Jr. with the second selection. The son of former big league pitcher Bobby Witt played shortstop at Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas and is considered a five-tool player.

California first baseman Andrew Vaughn was taken third by the White Sox. Vaughn batted .381 this season with 15 homers, 50 RBIs and a .544 on-base percentage that ranks among the national leaders.

The Marlins went for outfielder J.J. Bleday with the fourth choice, and the Tigers took Florida high school outfielder Riley Greene at No. 5.

In other MLB news:

_ Mets announcer Ron Darling is returning to the team’s broadcast booth Tuesday night following surgery to treat thyroid cancer. On May 6, he said a mass had been removed and he planned to be back at work in about a month. The 58-year-old Darling was 136-116 from 1983-95 and helped the Mets win the 1986 World Series, winning Game 4 and starting Game 7.

_ Phillies outfielder Odúbel (oh-DOO’-bul) Herrera’s administrative leave has been extended through June 17 by Major League Baseball. Herrera was placed on leave May 28, a day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at a casino in Atlantic City. He remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5 million salary but is ineligible to play.

FRENCH OPEN

Keys, Anisimova, Djokovic advance

PARIS (AP) _ The French Open quarterfinals will include three Americans and yet another appearance by men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch).

Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova have joined fellow American Sloane Stephens in the quarters by winning in straight sets on Monday.

The 17-year-old Anisimova is the youngest woman to reach the French Open quarterfinals in 13 years following a 6-3, 6-0 rout of Aliona Bolsova in 69 minutes. Anisimova earned the right to take on defending champ and third seed Simona Halep (Ha’-lehp), who rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Iga Swiatek.

Madison Keys and Ash Barty will face off in the quarterfinals. In wet conditions in Paris, the 14th-seeded Keys had no problem dealing with 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova. The eighth-seeded Barty defeated Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. Kenin, a 20-year-old American, had upset Serena Williams in the previous round.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is the first man to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros 10 years in a row. He had just 12 unforced errors in a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

The top-seeded Djokovic is bidding for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title and his second trophy at Roland Garros, where he won in 2016.

Fourth seed Dominic Thiem (teem) and fifth seed Alexander Zverev also reached the quarters, as did No. 7 Kei Nishikori (kay nee-shee-KOHR’-ee) and No. 10 Karen Khachanov. Nishikori won his fifth set, 7-5 in a match that was halted by darkness on Sunday.

The quarterfinals begin Tuesday. The men’s action has second seed Rafael Nadal (nah-DAHL’) versus Nishikori and No. 3 Roger Federer against Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRIHN’-kah). Nadal is seeking his 11th French Open title, and Federer is honing in on his 21st Grand Slam championship.

The women’s quarters will have Stephens taking on Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova battling Petra Martic.

NFL-NEWS

Panthers get McCoy

UNDATED _ Gerald McCoy has found a landing spot.

A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle on a one-year contract worth up to $10.25 million with incentives.

McCoy was courted by the Panthers, Ravens and Browns after being let go by the Buccaneers last month. He started 123 games during his nine seasons with Tampa Bay, recording 54 ½ sacks and 296 tackles.

In other NFL news:

_ Odell Beckham Jr. has reported for Cleveland’s mandatory minicamp and will practice Tuesday after missing most of the team’s voluntary workouts. The star wide receiver has been training in California, and missed nine of 10 practices. First-year Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said last week that Beckham missed “a lot” during his extended absence.

Commissioner Roger Goodell is reiterating his stance of wanting to reduce the four-game preseason schedule at a time the league and player’s association have begun preliminary talks on a new collective bargaining agreement. Goodell cites discussions he’s had with coaches in saying he doesn’t believe four preseason games are necessary to evaluate and develop players for the start of the regular season.

_ The Jaguars have signed journeyman receiver Terrelle Pryor. The Ohio State product has 115 receptions for seven touchdowns and more than 1,500 yards in seven NFL seasons with five teams.

TRACK-SEMENYA-TESTOSTERONE RULES

IAAF ordered to suspend testosterone rules

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Two-time Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya’s lawyers say the Swiss supreme court has ordered track’s governing body to suspend its testosterone regulations.

The lawyers say the ruling allows Semenya to compete unrestricted in all female events and that she can now run in her favored event without taking hormone suppressing medication. Lawyers say the temporary ruling stands until the IAAF makes submissions to the court on why the regulations should be kept in place. The supreme court would then make another ruling.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Ex-USC soccer coach to plead guilty in college bribery case

A former women’s soccer coach at the University of Southern California is expected to plead guilty for his role in a sweeping admissions bribery scheme.

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that 49-year-old Ali Khosroshahin will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Khosroshahin is accused of accepting bribes to get four students designated as soccer recruits even though none played competitive soccer.