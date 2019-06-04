Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ump Hallion leaves Giants-Mets game after hit by foul ball

NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Tom Hallion was forced to leave the game between the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets on Tuesday night soon after he was hit in the mask by a foul ball in the fourth inning.

Hallion finished the inning, then was replaced behind the plate in the fifth by Vic Carapazza, who had been at second base. The game resumed after a 10-minute delay with a three-man crew.

New York’s Todd Frazier fouled off a pitch in the second inning at Arizona on Friday that glanced off catcher Alex Avila’s mask before striking plate umpire Jim Wolf.

Wolf immediately left the game.

Associated Press

Associated Press

