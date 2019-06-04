Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UEFA says few tickets left for Nations League semifinals

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — UEFA says only a few tickets are available for the semifinals of the inaugural Nations League in Portugal.

UEFA says less than 200 tickets remain on sale for Wednesday’s match between Portugal and Switzerland in Porto, and less than 150 are available for the game between England and the Netherlands on Thursday in Guimaraes.

Tickets remain on sale for Sunday’s final in Porto, but UEFA says they are expected to be sold quickly after the finalists are decided.

UEFA said Tuesday tickets for Sunday’s third-place game in Guimaraes also remain available.

Portugal earned the right to host the competition’s first final four after winning its group.

UEFA created the Nations League to try to give national teams more meaningful games and reduce the number of friendlies.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Cubs in action against the Rockies after Lester’s strong performance

Cubs in action against the Rockies after Lester’s strong performance

1:20 am
Blues beat Bruins 4-2 to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-2

Blues beat Bruins 4-2 to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-2

10:51 pm
Broncos sign offensive lineman Chaz Green

Broncos sign offensive lineman Chaz Green

4:40 pm
Cubs in action against the Rockies after Lester’s strong performance
Sports

Cubs in action against the Rockies after Lester’s strong performance

Blues beat Bruins 4-2 to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-2
Sports

Blues beat Bruins 4-2 to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-2

Broncos sign offensive lineman Chaz Green
Sports

Broncos sign offensive lineman Chaz Green

Scroll to top
Skip to content