Storm beat Lynx 84-77 despite 20 turnovers

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 19 points, Jordin Canada had a career-high 17 points and seven assists and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-77 on Tuesday night.

Alysha Clark added 16 points and Natasha Howard 12 for Seattle (3-2), which shot 59% from the field and overcame 20 turnovers to get the win. The Storm were 6 of 8 on 3-pointer in the opening half after hitting just 2 of 15 in a loss to the Lynx last Wednesday.

Loyd scored 11 points in the first half and Clark had 10 to help Seattle build a 49-39 lead. Sylvia Fowles scored 10 of Minnesota’s first 16 points and had 14 points at the break before finishing with 16.

Minnesota outscored Seattle 20-10 to start the third quarter, tying it at 59 after being down by as many as 12. The Lynx led 75-74 with 4:12 remaining but the Storm scored the next eight points, highlighted by Canada’s steals, to take control.

Napheesa Collier scored 17 points for Minnesota (3-1), which was looking to start 4-0 for the third time in four seasons. The Lynx entered allowing a league-low 66.3 points per game.

Associated Press

