Severino hits 3 HR, makes saving play in 9th as O’s beat TEX

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Pedro Severino hit a career-high three home runs and thwarted Texas’ ninth-inning rally with a wild defensive play, lifting the Baltimore Orioles over the Rangers 12-11 Tuesday night.

Texas scored six runs in the ninth and had the tying run on base with one out when Mychal Givens replaced Richard Bleier on the mound. Givens struck out Delino DeShields and Elvis Andrus, but strike three to Andrus was a wild pitch that went to the backstop. Severino scrambled to retrieve the ball, then delivered a perfect throw to first baseman Chris Davis a step ahead of Andrus for the final out.

Dwight Smith Jr. had a career-high six RBIs for Baltimore, including a three-run homer and three-run double.

Severino never previously had a multihomer game in five major league seasons. He hit solo homers in the first and ninth innings and a two-run homer in the seventh.

Dylan Bundy (3-6) earned his first win since May 17, allowing three runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

Givens earned his fifth save, cleaning up a mess created by Josh Lucas and Bleier. Andrus led off the inning by reaching on shortstop Richie Martin’s error, and Asdrubal Cabrera and Logan Forsythe each hit two-run doubles during the rally. Cabrera had three hits.

After Smith’s first-inning homer, Severino’s first homer gave the Orioles a 4-0 lead five batters in against Drew Smyly (1-4).

Smyly gave up seven runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings as Texas ended a three-game winning streak. The eight hits included three homers, one short of Smyly’s career high.

Hanser Alberto had four hits, all singles, to match his career high set May 20.

Keon Broxton hit his third home run in nine games with the Orioles and has hits in six games.

Shin-Soo Choo led off Texas’ first with his 200th career home run. It was his third leadoff home run this season and 30th of his career. Choo has reached base in 25 straight home games.

DAVIS RETURNS

The Orioles reinstated Davis from the 10-day injured list. He batted seventh and went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts. He’s hitting .164 for the season with strikeouts in each of his last 14 games, 10 games with multiple strikeouts.

SHORT HOPS

Choo’s homer was the major league leading 123rd given up by Orioles pitching this season. … Texas went 3 for 3 on challenges and is 14 for 17 on challenges this season. Baltimore went 1 for 1 and is 7 for 14. … RHP David Carpenter, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville last Friday, made his Rangers debut with his first appearance in the majors since July 2015. Carpenter allowed two runs in 2/3 of an inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: OF Mark Trumbo (knee) went 0 for 3 with a strikeout on Tuesday beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk.

Rangers: Texas placed RHP Kyle Dowdy on the 10-day IL with elbow impingement and recalled LHP Brett Martin from Nashville.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP John Means (5-4, 280) has a loss and two no-decisions since winning four of five starts April 18-May 12.

Rangers: LHP Mike Minor (5-4, 2.74) is fifth in the American League in earned run average with one of the league’s five shutouts.

