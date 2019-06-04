Ryu dominates again, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 9-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings, Cody Bellinger hit a two-run triple after a rare day off and the Los Angeles Dodgers stretched their winning streak to seven games with a 9-0 rout over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

Ryu (9-1) needed 25 pitches to get through the first inning thanks to shaky defense behind him, but dominated after that to win his seventh straight start. The right-hander overcame another error in the seventh with an inning-ending double play to complete his fifth scoreless outing in six starts.

Bellinger had a two-run triple in his first at-bat against Taylor Clarke (1-2) following his first day off since May 3. He went 1 for 4, dropping his big league-best average to .374.

Enrique Hernandez homered and had two RBIs for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who have won 11 of 12. Corey Seager hit a pair of run-scoring doubles and David Freese a two-run double.

The Diamondbacks were held to three hits in their seventh loss in nine games.

Ryu has been dominant all season, entering Tuesday’s game with a majors-best 1.48 ERA, allowing two earned runs his previous five starts.

The right-hander had to work out of a jam in the first inning against the Diamondbacks after the Dodgers committed two errors behind him.

Once Ryu got Christian Walker on a comebacker to end the first, he had Arizona’s hitters pounding balls into the ground the rest of the night.

Clarke lasted just two innings his last outing, giving up five runs on four hits against Colorado on Thursday.

The rookie right-hander was in trouble from the start in his first career appearance at Chase Field.

Pitching coach Mike Butcher made a mound visit after 13 pitches and two baserunners, then Bellinger ripped a ball off the wall in center for a two-run triple.

Unlike the previous start, Clarke righted himself, holding the Dodgers to two more hits over the next four innings. He allowed three runs — two earned — and struck out four in five innings.

TRAINER’S TABLE

Diamondbacks: LF Adam Jones came out in the fourth inning after trying to run out a ground ball in the third. The Diamondbacks said he had right hamstring tightness and is day to day.

UP NEXT

Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda, Wednesday’s starter, allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings in a win over Arizona on March 30. RHP Jon Duplantier will make his second career start for the Diamondbacks. He allowed three runs on six hits in five innings in a no-decision against the Mets on May 31.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports