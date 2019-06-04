Royals send slugging 3B Dozier to IL with oblique strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals placed slugging third baseman Hunter Dozier on the injured list with an oblique strain and recalled infielder Kelvin Gutierrez from Triple-A Omaha before their series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Dozier’s move to the IL is retroactive to Friday, and manager Ned Yost said he could be back in about a week. Dozier hurt his oblique in last Thursday’s win over the Rangers.

On a team that has struggled to score runs, Dozier has been a breakout star. He is hitting .314 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs while playing solid third base and occasionally stepping in at first.

Gutierrez hit .281 with a homer and 11 RBIs in 15 games with Kansas City earlier this season.

